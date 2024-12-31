Swoyer Gets Game-Winner in NYE Matchup in Cincinnati

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center on New Year's Eve with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

Toledo started off the scoring at 12:22 when Hunter Johannes scored his 2nd goal of the season and tallied his 4th point in 4 games. Brendon Michaelian and Casey Dornbach got the assists on the goal.

Cincinnati responded right away and tied it at 1-1. They added another one on the power play at the end of the period.

Toledo got the lone goal of the 2nd period at 3:49 by Tyler Spezia with a tip-in goal in front of the net. Colin Swoyer and Trenton Bliss assisted the goal. This goal tied the game at 2-2 going into the 3rd period.

The game remained 2-2 for most of the 3rd period. At 17:09, Colin Swoyer broke the tie and took the lead, and that ended up being the game winning goal.

Carter Gylander made 30 saves out of 32 shots attempted. While both Colin Swoyer and Hunter Johannes had a goal and assist each giving the Walleye a sweet finish to 2024.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Swoyer (1G, 1A)

2. TOL - C. Gylander (30 SVS)

3. CIN - M. Gosselin (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Fort Wayne for a Friday night showdown against conference rival Fort Wayne Komets in a home-and-home series. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m

