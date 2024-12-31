Rush Down Oilers with Third Period Tear
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. D - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Rapid City Rush on Tuesday night at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Both teams left the opening frame scoreless, with Rapid City outshooting the Oilers 7-5.
Parker Bowman scored the first goal of the game 1:51 into the second period, finishing a rebound set up by Connor Mylymok. Kishaun Gervais leveled the game 1-1 with his second goal in as many games, a lethal snipe facilitated by Josh Nelson.
Michael Farren reached an 11-game point streak and gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a blistering, sharp-angle shot 6:53 into the final frame. Maurizio Colella knotted the game 2-2 1:57 into the back half of the third period, tipping a blast from Billy Constantinou past Vyacheslav Buteyets. Constantinou propped the Rush up 3-2 with 2:51 remaining, roofing the game-winning goal from one knee. Tyler Burnie scored 22 seconds later to give Rapid City its largest lead of the night before Brett Davis closed the score 5-2 with his 10th of the season - an empty-net goal.
The Oilers kick off 2025 on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, taking on the Rush at 8:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024
- Rush Rallies for Four in Third, Closes 2024 with Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Gain Point in Front of One of the Largest Crowds in Franchise History - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Down Oilers with Third Period Tear - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Sink Swamp Rabbits on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Comeback Complete on New Year's Eve at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Sail into 2025 with Dominant Win over Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Strong Second Period Propels Steelheads to 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Bison Close 2024 with Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Close 2024 with a Bang - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Ring in the New Year with Victory - Indy Fuel
- Swoyer Gets Game-Winner in NYE Matchup in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Drop Back-And-Forth Affair 4,942 on Hand for NYE - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Ring in New Year with 11-3 Win over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Five Straight Goals Guide Worcester to a Happy New Year - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Lose Lead in 6-5 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Lions Fall in OT to End 2024 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Whitmore, Deveaux Lead Mariners over Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Railers Add Goalie, Send Callin to AHL - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Arkhip Ledziankou (Ledenkov) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Beck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jack Beck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Jaydon Dureau Returns to Solar Bears from Syracuse; Alexis Gravel Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2024 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers Turn Back the Clock with IceCats Weekend on January 3 & 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2024 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.