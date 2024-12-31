Rush Down Oilers with Third Period Tear

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

RAPID CITY, S.D. D - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Rapid City Rush on Tuesday night at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Both teams left the opening frame scoreless, with Rapid City outshooting the Oilers 7-5.

Parker Bowman scored the first goal of the game 1:51 into the second period, finishing a rebound set up by Connor Mylymok. Kishaun Gervais leveled the game 1-1 with his second goal in as many games, a lethal snipe facilitated by Josh Nelson.

Michael Farren reached an 11-game point streak and gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a blistering, sharp-angle shot 6:53 into the final frame. Maurizio Colella knotted the game 2-2 1:57 into the back half of the third period, tipping a blast from Billy Constantinou past Vyacheslav Buteyets. Constantinou propped the Rush up 3-2 with 2:51 remaining, roofing the game-winning goal from one knee. Tyler Burnie scored 22 seconds later to give Rapid City its largest lead of the night before Brett Davis closed the score 5-2 with his 10th of the season - an empty-net goal.

The Oilers kick off 2025 on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, taking on the Rush at 8:05 p.m.

