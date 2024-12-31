Nailers Close 2024 with a Bang

WHEELING, WV - 2024 was a memorable year for the Wheeling Nailers, and on Tuesday night, they sent 4,076 fans home from WesBanco Arena with lots to smile about. Seven different players found the back of the net for Wheeling, and five of those goals were assisted by Chris Ortiz. David Jankowski added four points and Jack Beck recorded three points, as the Nailers rocked the Reading Royals, 7-3. Wheeling earned its 49th victory of the calendar year, and improved to 22-5-1 on the season for an .804 points percentage. The Nailers also ran their all-time record on New Year's Eve to 21-7-4, and have won the last seven times they've played on December 31st.

The Nailers got things going with back-to-back strikes in the latter part of the first period. The first goal came off of an offensive zone face-off with 2:17 remaining. Chris Ortiz carried the puck deep on the right side, then backhanded a pass to the front of the net. Matt Koopman batted the puck out of the air and into the cage. 27 seconds later, Ortiz set up a second lighting of the lamp. His initial shot hit off of Matthew Quercia, who immediately turned and shoveled a backhander up and into the top-right corner. David Jankowski also assisted on both tallies.

Matt Brown put Reading on the scoreboard on a breakaway at the 22-second mark of the middle frame, but Wheeling answered immediately to rebuild its two-goal advantage. Matty De St. Phalle started and finished a three-way passing play, as he tipped in Jack Beck's feed on the right side of the crease. Beck's next delivery went into the net, as he took a lead pass from Ortiz, skated into the left circle, and beat Keith Petruzzelli through the legs. With less than one minute to go in the period, the Nailers converted on the first power play of the night, as Kyle Jackson clobbered in a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Once again, the lead pass came from Ortiz for his fifth assist of the match.

David Jankowski took advantage of some puck luck in the early stages of the third period, as a pass bounced off of a Reading skate and directly to him for a tap-in on the left side of the crease. Mason Primeau and Todd Skirving temporarily gave the Royals some life with back-to-back markers, before Bennett MacArthur's one-time slam dunk from the right side of the crease put the final exclamation point on Wheeling's 7-3 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier backstopped the win for the Nailers, as he turned away 25 of the 28 shots he faced. Keith Petruzzelli was the losing netminder for Reading, as he allowed seven goals on 31 shots.

The Nailers will open the 2025 calendar year with four straight road games, starting on Friday and Saturday in Norfolk at 7:05. Wheeling's next home game is Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 11th at 7:10 against Worcester. That is also the next Big-6 Promotional Game. Fans can meet Star Wars characters, there will be a pom-pom hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, and there will be themed food items such as lightsaber churros. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

