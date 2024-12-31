Whitmore, Deveaux Lead Mariners over Lions in Overtime

PORTLAND, ME - Wyllum Deveaux scored at 4:36 of overtime to complete a Maine Mariners come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Tuesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Former Portland Pirate Derek Whitmore, playing his first professional game in three years, scored the tying-goal in the third period.

Trois-Rivieres took a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the opening period. Jakov Novak tapped in a power play goal at 10:29 to give the Lions a 1-0 lead after a broken-stick shot fooled Ryan Bischel and slide right to the post. Former Mariner Morgan Adams-Moisan made it a 2-0 game at 17:13 when he tapped in a pass from Jacob Paquette.

The Mariners got on the board at 5:24 of the second period when Sebastian Vidmar spotted Jacob Hudson in the slot for a stick-side wrister past Hunter Jones, cutting the Lions lead to 2-1. Trois-Rivieres boosted its lead back to two at 18:54 of the period when Alex Beaucage beat Bischel with a wrister in the high slot, but Brooklyn Kalmikov broke through on a breakaway less than a minute later to close the deficitg back to one heading into intermission.

Still trailing 3-2 with less than half a period to go, the Mariners found the tying goal from an unlikely source. Derek Whitmore, the 40-year-old forward and former Portland Pirate, just signed on Monday, took a pass on the doorstep of the goal from Cory Dennis behind the net and made it 3-3 with 8:38 left in regulation. Despite a power play chance for each team at the end of the third, the game advanced to overtime.

At 4:36 of the sudden death session, Wyllum Deveaux made his way into the offensive zone and squeezed a wrister through Jones for the game-winner. Nick Jermain and Michael Underwood collected helpers.

Ryan Bischel earned his eighth win of the season with 27 saves. Jones stopped 21/25 for the Lions.

