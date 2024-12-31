Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Micah Miller has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina

Miller, 26, is in his second full season of professional hockey. The 5-9, 201-pound forward skated in two AHL games for the Bears this past weekend. Miller has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 25 ECHL games for the Stingrays this season. He leads the ECHL with five game-winning goals this season.

Miller spent last season split between the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. In five AHL games with the Roadrunners, Miller has one assist. Miller spent most of the 2023-24 season with the Gladiators, leading the team with 23 goals in 63 games. The Grand Rapids, MN native finished last season second on the Gladiators in points (41) and eighth on the team in assists (18).

Before turning pro, Miller played five years of college hockey at St. Cloud State University, where he tallied 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) in 171 career collegiate games. While at St. Cloud State University, Miller played alongside current and former Stingrays Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank, and Spencer Meier.

