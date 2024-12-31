Railers Add Goalie, Send Callin to AHL

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Dante Giannuzzi to an ECHL contract. The team also reports that Anthony Callin has signed a professional tryout with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Giannuzzi, 22, is in the second season of his professional career. He started the season in Maine Mariners training camp before playing in five games for the Norfolk Admirals. In Norfolk, he recorded a 3.42 goals against average and a .874 save percentage to go with a 3-1-1 record. The Winnipeg, MB native appeared in 31 games during the 2023-24 season for the Utah Grizzlies, where he notched a 3.63 GAA, .891 SV%, and a 13-16-0 record. Giannuzzi appeared in one game for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League last season, allowing one goal on five shots in relief in a 7-3 loss to the Ontario Reign.

The 6'1", 185lb goaltender played parts of five seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. In 109 games with Portland, Giannuzzi had a 3.07GAA and a .896SV% along with a 59-32-10 record.

Callin, 26, signs a professional tryout with the Thunderbirds ahead of their New Year's Eve matchup at 3:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolfpack in Springfield, MA. Callin has nine points (6G, 3A) in his last ten games played for Worcester. This is the Middleton WI native's first call-up to the American Hockey League. The 6'0, 183lb forward started the season with the Thunderbirds in their 2024 training camp before being released back to Worcester. Former Railer and Anthony's older brother Drew Callin is currently on roster with the Thunderbirds, having played in over 200 games with them since his time with the Railers.

Worcester Railers Star Wars Packs presented by Cirque du Soleil - OVO are on sale now! Get two tickets to Star Wars night on Saturday, January 18th along with four ticket vouchers good for any 24-25 Railers regular season game. Each pack comes with a limited edition Star Wars themed Railers beanie. This is a $200 value available for the low price of $75! Any purchase of a Worcester Railers Star Wars Pack comes with an entry to win tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO at the DCU Center on Thursday, January 9th! Get additional information by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.