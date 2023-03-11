Thunder Down Lions 6-3 in Front of 5,363

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder scored four goals in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 5,363 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Ryan Smith opened the scoring with his 11th of the year to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Smith drove to the net and flipped the puck by goaltender Joe Vrbetic just 3:40 into the game with assists from Cory Dennis and Ryan Orgel.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Patrick Grasso at 5:59 of the first frame. Grasso took a pass in the right circle and sent a wrister by the pads of Vrbetic for his 26th of the season. Matt Stief and Xavier Parent were given the assists.

Brady Fleurent got in on the scoring in the first period with his fifth of the season. Grant Jozefek took the puck down low and fed Fleurent to give the Thunder a 3-0 advantage and force a goaltending change. Jozefek and Ryan Smith were awarded the assists at 11:43 of the first.

The Thunder added to that lead as Matt Jennings scored his first professional goal. Jennings skated down the left side and beat Francis Marotte with a wrist shot at 15:34 of the first with the lone assist from Brady Fleurent. Adirondack took a 4-0 lead into the second period and allowed just three shots on net.

Both teams exchanged goals in the second period and the Thunder took a 5-1 lead into the third. Travis Broughman gave Adirondack a 5-0 lead and Cedrick Lacroix got the Lions on the board with his fifth of the year.

Trois-Rivieres got two in the third period as Anthony Beauregard and Santino Centorame scored back-to-back goals and the Lions trailed 5-3 just 8:38 into the third.

Shawn Weller added to the lead with his tenth of the year at 17:14 of the third period for the 6-3 win. Mike Robinson won his first ECHL game with 23 saves.

The Thunder return home tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.