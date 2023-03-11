Lions Looking to Silence Thunder
March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Following two convincing victories against the Reading Royals, head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions are now in Adirondack to face the Thunder in a two-games-in-less-than-24-hours series. Both games are of utmost importance in the North Division playoff race as the fifth-place Thunder hold a four-point lead over Trois-Rivières. The Lions will be counting on a hot Joe Vrbetic: The goaltender has won his past two games while posting a .931 save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average.
Players to watch
On a line with Anthony Beauregard and Cedric Montminy, the Lions' Nicolas Guay is having a great run of late, registering six points in his last six games. He has 7-29-36 totals this season.
Adirondack's Xavier Parent is on fire this season with 20-26-46 totals in 46 games. The Laval native has also played six games for the Utica Comets of the AHL
