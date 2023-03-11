Stingrays Fall to Florida in Rubber Match

ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (33-19-4-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (32-17-4-4) on Saturday night by a final score of 3-1 at Hertz Arena.

Andrew Fyten got the Everblades on the board at the 5:24 mark of the opening stanza for the first goal of the contest. Fyten slid a shot past a diving Clay Stevenson that banked off the goaltender and past the goal line for the 1-0 lead.

Florida doubled the lead on Zach Uens' second goal of the season at the 9:33 mark of the second frame. Uens lifted a shot over the glove of a screened Stevenson for the 2-0 advantage.

Xavier Cormier expanded the Everblades' lead four minutes later as he shoveled a loose puck into an open net. Cormier buried his seventh goal of the year past a scrum of players for the 3-0 lead to close out the second period.

South Carolina got on the board at the 1:32 mark of the final period as Anthony Del Gaizo sniped his 14th goal of the year. Carson Vance held the attacking zone and fed Del Gaizo where the forward gave the Stingrays their lone goal of the contest.

The Stingrays head to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Wednesday, March 15th for a 7:00 p.m. battle with the top seed in the South Division, the Jacksonville Icemen.

