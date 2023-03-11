Rush Tally Late Goal to Knock off Thunder

RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita closed a three-game mini-series against Rapid City on Saturday, falling 2-1 at The Monument.

Cole MacDonald tallied his ninth goal of the season. Roman Basran made 41 saves in the losing effort.

Rapid City controlled most of the first period, outshooting the Thunder by a 17-3 margin.

In the second, Keanu Yamamoto made it 1-0 just two minutes into the frame. He caught a pass through the middle of the ice, came into the zone up the right wing and beat Basran to the blocker side for his 15th of the season.

MacDonald tied the game at 12:47 of the third. Michal Stinil fed a pass across to Connor Walters at the right circle. He fired a shot towards the net that MacDonald tipped past Carlson to tie the game.

Charles Martin tallied the eventual game-winner at 18:33. He caught a pass near the right point and fired a shot through traffic. Basran never saw the shot and Martin recorded his first of the year to make it 2-1.

Wichita pulled Basran and called its timeout with under one minute left in the contest. The Rush held off the late charge and claimed the win.

Wichita was 0-for-2 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

MacDonald has goals in four-straight games. Walters has assists in back-to-back games. Stinil has five assists in his last three outings.

The Thunder returns to action on St. Patrick's Day in Independence, Missouri to face Kansas City.

