ECHL Transactions - March 11

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Leif Hertz, G

Iowa:

Kaden Pickering, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Robinson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Add Kobe Roth, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Idaho:

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Nick Cardelli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

Delete Cooper Zech, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Maine:

Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve

Delete Gueorgui Feduolov, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Reading:

Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, transferred from ATO

Toledo:

Add Cayden Cahill, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Tulsa:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Collin Smith, G added as EBUG

