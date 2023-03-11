ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Leif Hertz, G
Iowa:
Kaden Pickering, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Robinson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Add Kobe Roth, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Idaho:
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Nick Cardelli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
Delete Cooper Zech, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Maine:
Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add D.J. King, D activated from reserve
Delete Gueorgui Feduolov, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Tyler Bird, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Reading:
Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, transferred from ATO
Toledo:
Add Cayden Cahill, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Tulsa:
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Collin Smith, G added as EBUG
