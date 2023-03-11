Grizzlies Win 5-4 Thriller in a Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcome a 4-2 third period deficit and win in the 8th round of the shootout as they defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 in front of a crowd of 8136 at Maverik Center. Utah has won 4 in a row and 6 in a row against the Mavericks.

The teams began the game seesawing goals in the first period. Between Utah's Cam Strong's goal 9:13 in. Keaton Jameson's (unassisted) at 12:33. Kansas City Hugo Roy and Pascal Laberge sandwiched their goals between Utah's at 9:47 and 12:19. That concluding the scoring of the first, Grizzlies and Mavericks were tied at 2.

During the second period Nick Pastujov scored 2 power play goals to give the Mavericks a 4-2 lead over the Grizzlies at the end of the second.

At 11:02 into the third Cameron Wright scored on a rebound from a Brycen Martin shot. Martin got his 2nd assist of the night. The Grizzlies equalizer was scored by Tarun Tizer with 4:22 left in regulation. Fizer's goal took the game into overtime, the 7th of the season, first overtime at home. No teams scored during the 7 minute 3 on 3 overtime period.

In the first shootout of the season the first 7 shooters for both teams could not hit the back of the net. The Grizzlies 8th shooter, forward Dakota Raabe, put the puck behind Mavericks goalie Shane Starrett. Kansas City's next shooter Joshua Lammon could not score, giving the grizzlies a 5-4 win.

Trent minor saved 32 of 36 and 8 for 8 in the shootout as he earned his 11th win of the season. Kansas City's Shane Starrett saved 35 of 39 and was 7 for 8 in the shootout.

The grizzlies look for the 3-game sweep on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 32 of 36, 8 for 8 in the shootout.

2. Dakota Raabe (Utah) - Shootout game winning goal.

3. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.

