Bullion, Ghost Pirates Shut Out Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ross Armour scored in the bottom of the ninth round, propelling the Ghost Pirates to a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen in a shootout on Saturday night.

Michael Bullion stopped 38 shots in the victory, recording his first shutout with Savannah and second of his professional career.

The Ghost Pirates were outshot 38-24 through regulation and overtime, keeping the Icemen at bay by extinguishing all five of their power-play opportunities.

"It was an amazing team win," Bullion said. "Honestly, it's pretty special getting [a shutout], but the guys were selling out. It's all because of them."

Both of Bullion's shutouts in the ECHL have come against the Icemen. The Anchorage, Alaska native blanked Jacksonville as a member of the Norfolk Admirals on April 3, 2022.

"I think it's just luck of the draw," Bullion joked.

Derek Lodermeier and Pat Guay scored for their respective clubs in the first round of the shootout, but the next 15 shooters were denied.

Armour, in his second professional game, drifted down the slot and beat Icemen goaltender Parker Gahagen above the glove hand in the bottom of the ninth round. The 25-year-old joined Savannah this week after completing his five-year collegiate career at Bemidji State University.

"I just heard my name," Armour said. "I was just trying to do my best and get a goal there. It's kind of a move I do; I like going on my forehand side and bringing it in. It was just such a cool experience."

Savannah wraps up the weekend with a game at home against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

