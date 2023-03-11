Growlers Outlasted by Royals 5-4 in OT

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped back-to-back home contests in a nail biting 5-4 overtime loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

After falling behind 3-0 & 4-1, Newfoundland got third period goals from Todd Skirving (2), Brett Budgell and Zach O'Brien to grab a single point before the comeback bid fell short 69 seconds into overtime.

These two teams conclude the three-game series tomorrow at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. REA - E. Barratt

2. NFL - T. Skirving

3. REA - M. Newton

