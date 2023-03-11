Wichita Closes Mini-Series Tonight in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

This is the 11th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. Wichita is 7-3-0 this year against Rapid City. All-time, the Thunder are 56-50-12 against the Rush and 23-28-6 on the road against Rapid City.

Tonight is also the final contest of the season for Wichita at The Monument. The Thunder hosts Rapid City in the beginning of April to close the season-series.

Last night, Wichita tried to make a late comeback in a 4-2 loss to the Rush. Jay Dickman made it 3-2 with just over two minutes to go, but Matt Marcinew added an empty-netter to seal the game.

Rapid City snapped a four-game losing skid with the win. Wichita remains in third place with 59 points. The Rush is in sixth place with 51 points.

Dickman recorded his 21st goal of the season last night, setting a new career-high in goals scored in a season. He needs six points to equal his career-high in points from last season where he had 58.

Cole MacDonald recorded a power play goal last night. He has goals in three-straight games and has already set new career-highs in goals (8), assists (30) and points (38). MacDonald is third for defenseman in power play assists with 19 and third for defenseman in power play points with 25. Tonight is his 100th ECHL game.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for eighth among rookies with 20 goals and sixth in rookie scoring with 48 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (161) and had two helpers on Friday night...Wichita is 19-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-5 in one-goal games...

RUSH NOTES - Rapid City acquired defenseman Jason Horvath for Ryan Zuhlsdorf on Tuesday and signed rookie forward Blake Bennett...Matt Marcinew is 12th in the league with 58 points and fifth in shots with 210...

