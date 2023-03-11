Oilers Can't Snap Cyclones' 14-Game Point Streak on Alzheimer's Awareness Night
March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-1 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Justin Vaive tallied his team-leading 28th goal of the season, finishing a power-play sequence just under five minutes into the game, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Blake McLaughlin returned the favor with a power-play tally of his own, out-waiting Mark Sinclair before tucking the puck past the goal line 12:35 in. Zack Andrusiak responded 1:08 later, placing a one-time clapper beyond Daniel Mannella for the third total power-play goal of the first period.
Adam Berg scored the first even-strength goal with his first of the season 1:41 into the back half of the action. Berg's goal was the lone of the frame, sending the score 3-1 Cincinnati into the second intermission.
An empty-net goal by Luka Burzan closed the score line 4-1.
Tulsa travels to the Black Hills to battle the Rapid City Rush at 8:05 p.m. CT at the Monument on Friday, March 17.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023
- Oilers Can't Snap Cyclones' 14-Game Point Streak on Alzheimer's Awareness Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Pick Up Their Ninth Shutout of the Season Improving Home Win Streak to Twelve Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Tally Late Goal to Knock off Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Bullion, Ghost Pirates Shut Out Icemen - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Snipe Early, 'Landers Respond Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Gain Upper Hand Over Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Barratt Nets OT Winner Against Growlers for Second Hat-Trick of Pro Career - Reading Royals
- Iowa Comes from Behind, White Scores Twice to Snag 5-3 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Punch Ticket to Kelly Cup Playoffs - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Erase Multiple Multi-Goal Deficits to Win, 6-5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Walleye on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Fall to Florida in Rubber Match - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Down Lions 6-3 in Front of 5,363 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners' Comeback Effort Lands Just Short - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Outlasted by Royals 5-4 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Rattled by Royals 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tyler Bird Signs PTO with San Jose Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Mike Robinson - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Stanley Cup Is at Maverik Center for Saturday Night Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Jacksonville, March 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Game in Idaho this Season - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Silence Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Hold Saturday Night Grudge Match with Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.