Oilers Can't Snap Cyclones' 14-Game Point Streak on Alzheimer's Awareness Night

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-1 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Justin Vaive tallied his team-leading 28th goal of the season, finishing a power-play sequence just under five minutes into the game, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Blake McLaughlin returned the favor with a power-play tally of his own, out-waiting Mark Sinclair before tucking the puck past the goal line 12:35 in. Zack Andrusiak responded 1:08 later, placing a one-time clapper beyond Daniel Mannella for the third total power-play goal of the first period.

Adam Berg scored the first even-strength goal with his first of the season 1:41 into the back half of the action. Berg's goal was the lone of the frame, sending the score 3-1 Cincinnati into the second intermission.

An empty-net goal by Luka Burzan closed the score line 4-1.

Tulsa travels to the Black Hills to battle the Rapid City Rush at 8:05 p.m. CT at the Monument on Friday, March 17.

ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

