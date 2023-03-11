Steelheads Pick Up Their Ninth Shutout of the Season Improving Home Win Streak to Twelve Games

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (45-9-1-2, 93pts) defeated the Allen Americans (28-27-1-0, 57pts) by a final score of 5-0 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,270 fans, the second largest crowd of the year. It was the 26th sellout in the 28th home game including 25 straight as Idaho captured their 11th consecutive victory on home ice. Idaho will host the Orlando Solar Bears next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

It took Idaho just 71 seconds to get on the board as Wade Murphy (13th) raced off the bench and from the right circle fired a wrist show upstairs. With 2:13 to play in the period A.J. White (19th) in front of the net roofed one in the top near corner after a nifty pass from Jordan Kawaguchi. Idaho outshot Allen 10-7 in the period and led 2-0.

After a first period with no penalties each team had two-man advantage opportunities in the second but neither team would score. With 8:44 left in the stanza attacked through the high slot and lasered a shot off the far post into the back of the cage. The Steelheads took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play as they outshot the Americans 14-10 in the middle period.

Zane Franklin (15th) cashed in on a rebound at the near side of the crease 3:57 into the final period making it 4-0. Short-handed at 12:03 of the period Jack Becker (10th) ripped a shot from the near dot into the right corner making it 5-0.

Adam Scheel made 21 saves in the victory while Luke Peressini made 28 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Adam Scheel (21 saves)

2) Zane Franklin (1-0-1, +3)

3) Justin Misiak (0-2-2, +2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Allen 33-21.

- Idaho is 24-16-5 all time vs. Allen and 17-6-3 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Steelheads are 5-0-0 against the Americans this year.

- Janis Svanenbergs (INJ), Patrick Kudla (IR), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho recorded their ninth shutout of the season, the most in a single season in team history.

- The Steelheads have won 12 straight games on home ice dating back to Jan. 14.

- It was the 25th win on home ice matching the most wins in a single season on home ice.

- It was the 14th time Idaho has scored five goals.

- Idaho has scored four or more goals in 21 of 28 home games.

- Adam Scheel picked up his third shutout of the season and has won eight of his last nine games.

- Zane Franklin has goals in three straight games.

- Owen Headrick tallied an assist for his 46th point of the year, becoming the all-time leader amongst defenders in points in a single season in the Steelheads ECHL modern era.

- Matt Register tallied two assists and has points in four straight games.

- Justin Misiak recorded two assists for the second straight night.

- Jordan Kawaguchi, Jade Miller, and Justin Ducharme also recorded assists.

