Growlers Rattled by Royals 6-1
March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers started their six-game homestand on a sour note in a 6-1 loss to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Six different Royals skaters found the back of the net while Brandon Kruse picked up the lone Growler goal.
These two teams square off once again tomorrow at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. REA - C. Gerard
2. REA - J. Gaucher
3. REA - P. Nagle
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023
- Komets Erase Multiple Multi-Goal Deficits to Win, 6-5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Walleye on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Fall to Florida in Rubber Match - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Down Lions 6-3 in Front of 5,363 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners' Comeback Effort Lands Just Short - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Outlasted by Royals 5-4 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Rattled by Royals 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Tyler Bird Signs PTO with San Jose Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 11 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Mike Robinson - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Stanley Cup Is at Maverik Center for Saturday Night Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Jacksonville, March 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Game in Idaho this Season - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Silence Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Hold Saturday Night Grudge Match with Growlers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Outlasted by Royals 5-4 in OT
- Growlers Rattled by Royals 6-1
- Pavel Gogolev Rejoins the Growlers
- Growlers Rock Railers 5-2
- Growlers Rattled by Railers 3-1