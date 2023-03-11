Growlers Rattled by Royals 6-1

The Newfoundland Growlers started their six-game homestand on a sour note in a 6-1 loss to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Six different Royals skaters found the back of the net while Brandon Kruse picked up the lone Growler goal.

These two teams square off once again tomorrow at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. REA - C. Gerard

2. REA - J. Gaucher

3. REA - P. Nagle

