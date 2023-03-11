Iowa Comes from Behind, White Scores Twice to Snag 5-3 Win

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders came from behind to win for the second straight game, fighting back from a pair of one-goal margins to knock off the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-3, Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Zach White spurred the comeback with consecutive goals in the second period, helping turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. On his second goal at 15:23 of the second, he sniped the puck from the right-wing circle over the shoulder of Evan Cormier (loss, 24 saves), giving Iowa a lead they did not surrender.

Tommy Parrottino scored three points for Iowa, assisting on two and finishing the game with an empty-net strike assisted by Yuki Miura.

Iowa scored on their first shots of the first (Nolan Orzeck, 1:04 of 1st) and second periods (White, 3:07 of 2nd). Kalamazoo tallied on the game's first shot at :35 of the first on a breakaway from Justin Taylor. After allowing the first goal, Hunter Jones recovered and won his second straight start with 18 saves.

Nick Cardelli scored in his first professional game on a rip from the left-wing circle after a face-off victory from Tyler Busch. The goal gave Iowa a 4-2 lead and was the game-winning strike. It marked the second straight game Iowa received the game-winning goal on a player's first pro goal (Matt Hanewall, game-winning goal on Mar. 10 vs. Indy).

Iowa has won back-to-back home games and plays the next three on the road, starting Friday, Mar. 17 at Cincinnati at 6:35 p.m.

Iowa is next at home for three games Wednesday Mar. 22, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 vs. Wichita, with all puck drops at 7:05 p.m. On Mar. 24, the Heartlanders host the team's first-ever Star Trek Night, showcasing our love for the show with fellow Trekkies. Fans are encouraged to dress as a Trekkie for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. On Mar. 25, it's Heartland Heroes night where the team will celebrate the selfless contributions of frontline workers and heroes that help make eastern Iowa a special place.

The Heartlanders' final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.