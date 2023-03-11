Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Game in Idaho this Season

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defend against the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defend against the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Idaho Steelheads tonight in the second game of a two-game series. The Americans dropped a heartbreaker on Friday night in Idaho. Puck drop this evening at 8:10 PM Central Time. The Americans had their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/16/23 vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 PM

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans dropped a heartbreaker to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night 6-4 at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans led three times in the contest, but Idaho had an answer each time. The Steelheads scored late in all three periods including the game winner with 2:21 left in the third period. The Americans pulled Chase Perry in the final 90 seconds and failed to get the equalizer. The loss kept the Americans in fourth place in the Mountain Division. Allen had a chance to move into second place with a win. Both Kansas City and Wichita lost last night. With the victory on Friday night, Idaho clinched the Mountain Division title.

Third in PIMS: The Americans are third overall in the league in penalty minutes with 999, just 12 penalty minutes behind the Utah Grizzlies, who moved past the Americans on Friday night. Allen is averaging just over 18 penalty minutes per game. They had 19 on Friday.

Even Steven on the Road: With the loss on Friday night, the Americans dropped to 15-15-0 away from home this season. The Americans have scored 107 goals on the road this season and given up 107. They are 1-0 in shootouts this season.

Combs hits the 20-game mark: Jack Combs has a point or more in 20 straight games. 11 of those 20 games have been multi-point nights. Combs had a goal and an assist in Friday night's loss to Idaho. His 20-game point streak is just three games behind teammate Colton Hargrove's 23-game streak, which is the longest in the ECHL this season.

Rare first goal loss: The Americans are 17-7-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. Allen led three times on Friday night but failed to get the win.

Stuck on four:Three times this season the Allen Americans have won four games in a row. Their four-game winning streak ended on Friday night.

Just over the 500 in the Mountain Division: With the 6-4 loss to Idaho on Friday night, the Americans dropped to 22-20-1-0 in the Mountain Division.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 13-11-1-0

Away: 15-15-0-0

Overall: 28-26-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (36) Hank Crone

Assists: (46) Jack Combs

Points: (80) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Liam Finlay

PIM: (152) Michael Robideaux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 24-3-0-0

Away: 20-6-1-2

Overall: 44-9-1-2

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (24) Ryan Dmowski

Assists: (38) Matt Register

Points: (56) Ryan Dmowski

+/-: (+50) Matt Register

PIM: (56) Wade Murphy

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.