Thunder Sign Goaltender Mike Robinson

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Mike Robinson to a standard player contract.

Robinson, 25, is 8-3-0 and has a 2.83 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc. The Bedford, New Hampshire native played one game last season with the Reading Royals.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 194-pound netminder played four seasons at University of New Hampshire. In 112 NCAA games, Robinson had a 2,73 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Robinson was a 2015 third-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks.

The Thunder return home tonight at 7 p.m. and tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions! Tonight is Law Enforcement Night with specialty jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE Thunder youth hockey jersey. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.