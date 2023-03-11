Game Preview: Ghost Pirates at Jacksonville, March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Savannah Ghost Pirates at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Purchase Tickets HERE

About Today's Game: The Icemen continue to hold first place in the South Division, with a three point lead over both South Carolina and Greenville and a four point lead over the fourth place Everblades. The Icemen are 7-2-1-0 in their las ten games, and are coming off an impressive 3-0 road win on Thursday at Greenville. The Ghost Pirates dropped a 6-4 decision at Greenville last night. Despite standing in seventh in the division, the Ghost Pirates have been much improved I the past month.

Series History: The Icemen and Ghost Pirates are tied in both the season series and all-time series with two wins each.

About the Icemen: Ara Nazarian has had the hot hand as of later, recording eight points (4g, 4a) in his last four games....A couple of newcomers are expected to make their home debuts tonight. Defenseman Cooper Zech, who was acquired by the New York Rangers in the recent Patrick Kane trade, was reassigned to Jacksonville on Thursday will make his home debut this evening. Meanwhile, defenseman Anthony Firriolo who was signed this week after playing collegiately at Army is expected to make his pro debut tonight.

About the Ghost Pirates: Tristan Thompson is tied for seventh among league defensemen with right goals.....Forward Alex Swetlikoff has registered 13 points in is hi last 11 games and ranks second on the team in scoring with 41 points....The Ghost Pirates are tied for second with 16 games decided in overtime or a shootout.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Hockey is for All Night! Specialty jerseys tonight, that will be auctioned online.

Wednesday, March 15 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - $3 Beet & Wine specials!

Friday, March 17 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Ruby Beach Brewing. Ticket packages with pregame festivities and beverages are available, visit www.jaxicemen.com or call 904-602-7825.

Saturday, March 18 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Guns 'n Hoses! Join us at 3:00 p.m. as our local fire fighters and law enforcement will do battle on the ice. A ticket to Icemen game will get you into the Guns 'n Hoses games as well.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.