Cyclones Punch Ticket to Kelly Cup Playoffs

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Mark Sinclair and Josh Passolt on game night

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Mark Sinclair and Josh Passolt on game night(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Tulsa, OK- Zack Andrusiak returned to the Cyclones lineup and netted the game-winning-goal, helping push Cincinnati into the playoffs as the team officially clinched a Kelly Cup Playoff berth with a 4-1 win over Tulsa at the BOK Center Saturday night.

Cincinnati extended its point streak to 15 games, built its road game win streak up to a franchise best-eight games, and became the third team across the ECHL to secure a playoff spot for the Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning in April. The team is one point back of first place in the Central Division with a 37-12-6-3 record (83 points).

It was all power play goals through the first 20 minutes, beginning with Justin Vaive (28) tipping a puck beyond Tulsa's Dan Mannella 4:48 into the first. Blake McLaughlin followed with a game-tying man advantage goal at the 12:35 mark with Matt Cairns in the box for tripping, scoring off a puck that ricocheted off the end-boards to slide it past Mark Sinclair. Cincinnati retaliated just 68 seconds later, courtesy of Zack Andrusiak (25). While given a second power play, Andrusiak, who returned to the lineup after a two-game call to the AHL, rifled his 11th power play goal of the season from the right-circle dot, giving Cincinnati a 2-1 lead entering the second period.

Adam Berg provided the breathing room in the second period with his first professional goal at the 11:41 mark. Berg slid to the top of the paint in front of Mannella to receive a pass from Steven MacLean, before roofing it top shelf for his memorable moment. Luke Burzan tapped home an empty-net goal with 1:28 remaining in the third period; a frame in which the Oilers outshot the 'Clones, 16-4, but Sinclair stood tall, helping Cincinnati stop seven of eight Tulsa power plays and making 33 saves on the night for his sixth straight victory.

Cincinnati returns home for a three-game homestand beginning Friday on St. Patrick's Day against Iowa.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.