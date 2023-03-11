Cyclones Punch Ticket to Kelly Cup Playoffs
March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Tulsa, OK- Zack Andrusiak returned to the Cyclones lineup and netted the game-winning-goal, helping push Cincinnati into the playoffs as the team officially clinched a Kelly Cup Playoff berth with a 4-1 win over Tulsa at the BOK Center Saturday night.
Cincinnati extended its point streak to 15 games, built its road game win streak up to a franchise best-eight games, and became the third team across the ECHL to secure a playoff spot for the Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning in April. The team is one point back of first place in the Central Division with a 37-12-6-3 record (83 points).
It was all power play goals through the first 20 minutes, beginning with Justin Vaive (28) tipping a puck beyond Tulsa's Dan Mannella 4:48 into the first. Blake McLaughlin followed with a game-tying man advantage goal at the 12:35 mark with Matt Cairns in the box for tripping, scoring off a puck that ricocheted off the end-boards to slide it past Mark Sinclair. Cincinnati retaliated just 68 seconds later, courtesy of Zack Andrusiak (25). While given a second power play, Andrusiak, who returned to the lineup after a two-game call to the AHL, rifled his 11th power play goal of the season from the right-circle dot, giving Cincinnati a 2-1 lead entering the second period.
Adam Berg provided the breathing room in the second period with his first professional goal at the 11:41 mark. Berg slid to the top of the paint in front of Mannella to receive a pass from Steven MacLean, before roofing it top shelf for his memorable moment. Luke Burzan tapped home an empty-net goal with 1:28 remaining in the third period; a frame in which the Oilers outshot the 'Clones, 16-4, but Sinclair stood tall, helping Cincinnati stop seven of eight Tulsa power plays and making 33 saves on the night for his sixth straight victory.
Cincinnati returns home for a three-game homestand beginning Friday on St. Patrick's Day against Iowa.
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones' Mark Sinclair and Josh Passolt on game night
