Grizzlies Gameday: Stanley Cup Is at Maverik Center for Saturday Night Showdown

March 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Kansas City Mavericks (26-23-6-1, 59 points, .527 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (26-26-3, 55 points, .500 Win %)

Saturday, March 11, 2023. 7:10 pm. Arena: Maverik Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7761005-2023-kansas-city-mavericks-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's affiliate night at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies honor their NHL affiliate, the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. It's the 7th of 8 regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 5-1 vs Kansas City this season. Utah has won 5 in a row vs KC. The Grizzlies have standings points in 9 of their last 11 games. Utah has scored 47 goals over their last 11 games. Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald is a +10 in his last 10 games. Defenseman Aaron Thow is a +12 in his last 11 games. Cameron Wright leads the league with 8 game winning goals. He also leads all league rookies with 200 shots on goal.

Games This Week

Friday, March 10, 2023 - Kansas City 1 Utah 2 - Cameron Wright scored the game winner 14:24 into the third period. Connor McDonald scored a goal in the first period. Lukas Parik saved 22 of 23 to earn his 9th win. Utah outshot Kansas City 34 to 23. Hugo Roy scored KC's lone goal 8:58 into the third period.

Saturday - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Affiliate Night.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Friday, March 17, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Sunday, March 19, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Stanley Cup Comes to Maverik Center

The World Famous Stanley Cup will be at Maverik Center tonight. It's affiliate night at Maverik Center as the Grizzlies celebrate and honor the 2022 Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who are the NHL affiliate of the Grizzlies.

Cameron Wright Comes Up Big Every Night

Cameron Wright has had an outstanding first season as a professional. Wright scored his league leading 8th game winning goal 14:24 into the third period in Utah's 2-1 win on Friday night. Wright leads the Grizzlies in goals (19) and points (43). Wright leads all league rookies with 200 shots on goal. He is second on the club with 16 power play points (5g, 11a).

Recent Transactions

March 9 - Trent Miner returns to Grizzlies.

March 5 - Trent Miner reassigned to Colorado. Miner appeared in the third period of Colorado's 5-2 loss at Calgary on March 7. It was Miner's first AHL appearance this season.

March 5 - Garrett Metcalf returns from loan to Calgary. Metcalf returns to the Grizzlies after spending a week with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

March 5 - Goaltender Brent Moran was released. Moran did not appear in any games with the Grizzlies.

February 28 - Grizzlies sign Forward Jared Power. Power has appeared in 3 games with Utah. Power played at Mount Royal University from 2021-2023, where he scored 5 goals and 15 assists in 42 games over a 2 year stretch. Power had a +12 rating at Mount Royal. majored in business at Mount Royal. In the AJHL he played with the Bonnyville Pontiacs, Olds Grizzlys and Grande Prairie Storm and the BCHL with the Coquitlam Express.

Grizzlies Offense Has Been Rolling

Utah has scored 47 goals over their last 11 games and they have 25 goals in their last 6 games.

Who's Been Hot Lately

Captain Connor McDonald is a +10 in his last 10 games.

Aaron Thow is a +12 in his last 11 games. Thow had 2 goals and 2 assists at Wichita on March 3.

Dakota Raabe has a point in 9 of his last 10 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Raabe is 4th on the club with 31 points (10g, 21a).

Dylan Fitze has 14 points in his last 10 games (7 goals, 7 assists). Fitze has a point in 8 of his last 10 games.

Cam Strong has 9 points in his last 10 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Strong is a +6 in his last 7 games.

Jordan Martel has 7 points in his last 5 games (2 goals, 5 assists).

Tarun Fizer has 19 points in his last 18 games (8 goals, 11 assists). Fizer is 2nd on the club with 18 goals.

Cameron Wright leads the league with 8 game winning goals. Wright leads all league rookies with 200 shots on goal. Wright has 7 goals and 5 assists in his last 8 games. Wright leads the league with 43 points.

Bear Bites: Team Notes

Utah is 17-5 when scoring first. Utah has 47 goals over their last 11 games. Utah has scored 30 goals in their last 7 games. Utah is tied for 2nd in the league with 1019 penalty minutes. Utah is 11-1 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 10-3-3 in one goal games. Utah is 17-6-3 in games decided by 1 or 2 goals. Utah has a point in 7 straight road games. Utah is 5-1 vs Kansas City this season. Utah is 5-1 on Sundays.

Double Digit Goal Scoring Club

Cameron Wright (19)

Tarun Fizer (18)

Dylan Fitze (15)

Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker (10).

There are currently 2 players with 9 goals this season. Andrew Nielsen and Cam Strong each are 1 goal away from reaching double digits on the season.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 26-26-3

Home record: 11-13

Road record: 15-13-3

Win percentage: .500

Streak: Won 3

Standings Points: 55

Last 10: 7-2-1

Goals per game: 2.98 (Tied 22nd) Goals for: 164

Goals against per game: 3.64 (21st) Goals Against: 200

Shots per game: 30.49 (23rd)

Shots against per game: 35.18 (26th)

Power Play: 50 for 259 - 19.3 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 188 for 238 - 79.0 % (16th)

Penalty Minutes: 1011. 18.38 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8.

Record When Scoring First: 19-5.

Opposition Scores First: 9-21-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 10-3-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 49 63 49 3 164

Opposition 57 69 71 3 200

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Cameron Wright (19).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (32).

Points: Wright (43).

Plus/Minus: Connor McDonald (+5)

PIM: Nielsen (166)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (26)

Power Play Goals: Tarun Fizer (7)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (20).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (200).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (19.6 %) 10 for 51.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (8)

Wins: Trent Miner (10)

Save %: Miner (.910).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.10)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Jordan Martel, Connor McDonald, Cameron Wright (1)

Assist Streaks: Keaton Jameson, Trent Miner, Dakota Raabe, James Shearer (2)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Wright (3) Jameson, Mikhalchuk, Miner, Raabe, Shearer (2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.