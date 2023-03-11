Fuel Fall to Walleye on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS -The Fuel hosted the Walleye on Saturday for Wizard Night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In a close battle that remained tied for most of the game, the Walleye ultimately came away with the 2-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

The first five minutes of the game flew by but at the 6:36 mark of the first period, Indy's Jared Thomas took a slashing penalty giving the Walleye their first power play opportunity.

While they did not score on the power play, just ten seconds after it ended, Toledo's Joseph Nardi netted the first goal.

About halfway through the frame, Sam Craggs sat for tripping and shortly after that penalty was killed, the Fuel's Chris Cameron took a five-minute boarding call but Indy was able to kill it all off without giving up a goal.

At the end of the first period, Toledo was outshooting Indy 14-7.

2ND PERIOD

Four minutes into the second period, the Walleye's Gordi Myer took a hooking call that led to a power play goal for Indy. Alex Wideman was credited with the goal, however it was Toledo's Charlie Curti who tapped it in behind his own goaltender.

At 6:11, Fuel captain Keoni Texeira took an interference penalty quickly followed by a tripping call to Nardi. Both penalties were killed off.

A few minutes later, Nardi was sent to the box again, this time for cross-checking. After that penalty was killed off, time ticked down on the period with both teams having a few good chances but not scoring. They would head into the third period tied at one.

While the Fuel posted seven shots like they did in the first, they held the Walleye to just four shots.

3RD PERIOD

Just ten seconds into the final frame, Chase Lang took a two-minute hooking penalty that the Fuel were able to kill off.

It was Toledo's Simon Denis who broke the tie, scoring from the blue line to make it 2-1.

The Fuel had a few more good chances to tie the game up but time quickly turned on them. With two minutes left, they took a timeout and pulled Driscoll from net for the extra skater.

While the Fuel dominated those two minutes, it was not enough and Indy fell to Toledo 2-1.

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum next week on Friday, March 17 to face the Toledo Walleye again for All You Can Eat Night.

