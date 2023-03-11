Tyler Bird Signs PTO with San Jose Barracuda

ORLANDO, Fla. -Orlando Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird has signed a Professional Try-Out contract (PTO) with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), the team announced today.

Bird, 26, is in his fourth season with the Solar Bears. Appearing in 59 games this season, Bird 31 points (15g-16a), and 55 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played in his 250th ECHL game on March 5, 2023, in South Carolina, 205 of those games coming in an Orlando Solar Bears uniform.

The Andover, Massachusetts native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 137th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.

This is Bird's second tenure with the Barracuda. Bird was signed by San Jose following the conclusion of the 2021-22 Solar Bears season, where he appeared in three games. In total, Bird has seven games of AHL experience under his belt in his five-year professional career.

Prior to turning pro, Bird played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he collected 35 points (22g-13a) 40 penalty minutes in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

