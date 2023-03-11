Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 11 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight, completing a three-game week against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena in Estero.

LAST TIME OUT

South Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period behind goals from Kevin O'Neil and Ryan Scarfo. A trio of goals from Anthony Del Gaizo, Lawton Courtnall, and Bear Hughes expanded the lead to five goals before Florida fought back with a pair in the third frame. Tyler wall earned his 13th win of the season behind a 33-save performance.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Since the Everblades' inaugural season in 1998, the two teams have faced off a total of 230 times. The Stingrays are 99-105-26 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after falling in the first six battles by nearly a goal per game. South Carolina picked up their first win of the series last night in a 5-2 victory. Tonight is the final game in Estero before returning to North Charleston for the final two games of the season series.

GET AHEAD, STAY AHEAD

South Carolina has been a team that gets out to a quick start this season, outscoring opponents 57-48 in the first period of games this season. The story is no different in the season series against Florida, outscoring the Everblades 6-5 in the first frame and 7-5 in the second period. Florida has taken control in the third period, outscoring South Carolina 10-2 in the final frame.

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

South Carolina has been able to match the intensity of any team they've played this year and adjusted to different styles of play. The Stingrays are an offensive-minded team that can lock down the middle of the ice in their defensive zone. Last night, South Carolina adjusted their performance to play a more physical and hard-working style that resulted in five goals early in the contest. The Stingrays set back and played more defensively in the third where Florida was able to take advantage of extended time in the attacking zone. South Carolina needs to keep their foot on the gas for a full 60 minutes if they want to close out the Everblades and win the rubber match tonight.

THE TIPPING POINT

A 25-year rivalry is not complete without a few fights. Following a relatively clean first few games, the Stingrays and Everblades have recorded at least one fight in three of the last four contests. Tempers typically start to boil over late in game two and are unleashed in the final matchup of the weekend. It is expected that this weekend will be no different. Chase Stewart and Kyle Neuber started things off with a fight early into Saturday's game before a couple of misconducts late in regulation that sent one player on each side off for the remainder of the night as emotions got the best of both sides.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, March 19 at 3:05 p.m.

Maine at South Carolina - Saturday, March 25 at 6:05 p.m.

