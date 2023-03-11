Royals Hold Saturday Night Grudge Match with Growlers

St.John's, NL - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The Royals conclude their three-game road series on Sunday, March 12 before they return home to open a three-game weekend series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 17. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Go Green Night promotional game presented by Enhancity. Enjoy a Berks Nature water bottle giveaway for the first 500 fans that visit their table and green ice at the game.

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here! Enjoy $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 32-20-3-0 record after defeating Newfoundland in their previous game, 6-1, on Friday, March 11 at the Mary Brown's Centre. Forwards Charlie Gerard and Jacob Gaucher led the Royals with three-points (1 G, 2 A) each. Pat Nagle earned his first win in three Strats against the Growlers this season with 29 saves on 30 shots faced (12-5-0).

The Royals are 17-13-8-0 all-time against the Growlers. Prior to the series opener, Reading fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series in Reading on Monday, February 20, 4-2. The Royals took the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their lone win against Newfoundland this season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading is tied for second place in the North Division with Maine at 67 points on the season. Maine (32-19-2-1) is in action tonight against Norfolk at 6:00 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Mariners fell to the Admirals last night, 6-4. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 38-17-1-0 record and .688 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 29-26-3-0 record while Adirondack (21-26-7-1) holds a four-point lead over Trois-Rivières (22-32-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 14 wins in 57 games (14-39-1-3)

Prior to the series opener, Newfoundland defeated Worcester in their previous game on Saturday, March 4, 5-2, to snap a three-game losing streak. Losses came to Trois-Rivières, 4-2, Maine, 5-3, and Worcester 3-1. The Growlers have split their last 10 games and ave dropped three of their last five contests at home. Forward Todd Skirving leads the Growlers in goals (26) while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in points (69) and assists (49).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the series opener against Newfoundland:

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard scored his 50th goal of his ECHL career

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 12th in the league in points (56)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (217)

Forward Max Newton is fourth among rookies in goals (23) and points (52)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (7), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (34)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 11th among defensemen in points (33)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 12th among defensemen in points (31)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

