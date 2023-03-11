ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Norfolk's Nico Blachman has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #780, Norfolk at Maine, on March 10.

Blachman is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season, and an additional four games for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor at 5:07 of the third period and for being a repeat offender.

Blachman will miss Norfolk's games at Maine tonight (March 11), vs. Wheeling (March 15, March 17 and March 18) and at Trois-Rivières (March 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

