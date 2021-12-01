Thunder Brings in Forward van Riemsdyk
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Brendan van Riemsdyk.
van Riemsdyk, 25, comes to Wichita after appearing in one game with the Reading Royals. A native of Middletown, New Jersey, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound forward is the younger brother of James and Trevor van Riemsdyk, who are both in the NHL.
He played his rookie year with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears last season. In 16 games, he recorded 11 points (5g, 6a).
Prior to turning pro, van Riemsdyk played a four-year collegiate career split between the University of New Hampshire and Northeastern University. He finished with 50 points (22g, 28a) in 144 games.
Wichita heads to Iowa tonight to face the Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history.
Images from this story
|
Forward Brendan van Riemsdyk with the Reading Royals
