Oilers Sign Goaltender Ryan Ruck

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the signing of goaltender Ryan Ruck.

Ruck, 27, signs with the Oilers after playing the 2020-21 season with the Macon Mayhem, going 15-4-0 with the Mayhem, while posting a 2.07 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Ruck also earned SPHL All-Rookie Team honors.

Prior to turning pro, Ruck spent four seasons with Northeastern University, and one season with Colorado College. The 6'1, 185 lbs. goaltender totaled 96 NCAA games played, going 47-32-8, producing a 2.68 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

A native of Coto de Caza, CA, Ruck played 68 games in the USHL with Des Moines, appearing 68 times for Buccaneers, while posting a 20-28-11 record, a 3.08 GAA and .911 save percentage.

