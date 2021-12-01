Fitzpatrick, Pecararo, and Zimmer Called to AHL Charlotte

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced three roster moves as forward's Max Zimmer and Liam Pecararo have been signed to professional tryout agreements and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Pecararo, 25, has appeared in 11 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season and leads Greenville in all three scoring categories including goals, assists, and points. In his third season with the Swamp Rabbits, Pecararo heads to Charlotte with an active, four-game point streak that has seen the Massachusetts native tally eight points over that span.

Zimmer, 24, returns to the Checkers for the second time this season, having appeared in one game on November 7 for the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate. Since his previous showing in the AHL, Zimmer has scored all 10 of his points, this season, over the last eight games to sit second on the team in scoring behind Pecararo.

Fitzpatrick, 23, has posted strong numbers in net for the Swamp Rabbits this season. Through four games, the goaltender has posted a 2.03 goals against average and a .927 save percentage behind a 1-3-0-0 record.

The Swamp Rabbits take to the road on Friday and Saturday nights to take on the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum before returning home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday afternoon to face the Stingrays at 3:05 p.m.

