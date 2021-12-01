Pritchard Records First-Ever Multi-Goal Game in 4-2 Loss to Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, lost, 4-2, to the Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland. Pat Nagle made 27 saves on 31 shots, while Evan Cormier made 20 saves on 22 shots.

Bobby Lynch scored the game's first goal 12:56 into the second period to make it 1-0 for the Growlers on the power play. Thirty-seven seconds later, Jacob Pritchard reignited the Royals with an individual effort, streaking through the offensive zone before attempting a wraparound on his backhand side. His initial shot was stopped, but he lifted home the rebound to tie the game at one.

Just 30 seconds after Pritchard's goal, Newfoundland took the lead for good. Zach O'Brien scored his seventh goal of the season to make it 2-1.

Early in the third period, Ty Pelton-Byce stripped the puck from Patrick Bajkov in the neutral zone before walking in and firing the puck past Nagle glove-side, and then Todd Skirving scored just minutes later to make it 4-1. Jacob Pritchard scored his second goal on a five-on-three advantage with 10 minutes remaining in the game, marking his first time scoring more than once in an ECHL game, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

The Royals play the Newfoundland Growlers Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 in Newfoundland.

