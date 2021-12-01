Trois Rivières to Visit Hertz Arena for First Time Wednesday

ESTERO, Fla. - The start of a new month means the start of a new rivalry for the first-place Florida Everblades, as the Trois-Rivières Lions make their first-ever appearances at Hertz Arena. The Lions will make their first-ever Southwest Florida appearance Wednesday night at 7:30 pm. The series continues Thursday at 7:30 pm, and wraps up Saturday at 7:00 pm.

THE OPPONENT: One of two new ECHL expansion teams for 2021-22, Trois-Rivières is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and the AHL's Laval Rocket. Trois Rivières is off to a 7-7-0-0 start, which places the Lions in a tie for third-place with 14 points in the North Division of the ECHL's Eastern Conference. Trois Rivières will be facing its first-ever opponent from outside the North Division and enters the three-game series against the Everblades averaging 3.50 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the ECHL. Trois Rivières is riding a three-game winning streak in the form of a three-game sweep over the Reading Royals. In those three games, the Lions outscored the visitors to Colisée Videotron 17-4, including a 9-1 offensive eruption in a 9-1 victory on Friday, just one goal behind the top-scoring game by an ECHL team this season. Toledo topped Iowa 10-1 on October 29. Peter Abbandonato and Olivier Archambault lead the Lions with 15 points this season, as both have registered team bests with six goals and nine assists.

THE SERIES: The Everblades and Lions are meeting for the first time ever.

LAST TIME OUT: The Florida Everblades picked up a 3-1 victory Saturday night in Jacksonville behind a pair of first-period goals by Alex Aleardi and a late insurance tally by Joe Pendenza. By earning two points in the regulation victory, the Blades earned four of a possible six points in a three-game sets played in North Florida.

THE SOUTH IS STRONG: The ECHL South Division is the only one of the four divisions featuring six teams with winning percentages above .500. With 21 points, the Everblades (8-3-2-3) enter the week in first place in the South Division along with Orlando (10-6-1-0) which also has 21 points. With an 8-7 edge in regulation wins, the Blades currently hold the first-place tiebreaker over the Solar Bears. The four teams holding down third through sixth place in the division are all within three points of each other. Jacksonville (8-7-1-1) is third with 18 points, Norfolk (8-7-0-1) resides in fourth with 17 points, while Atlanta (7-5-2-0) and South Carolina (7-6-1-0) are in close pursuit with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Greenville (6-7-0-0) is seventh with 12 points.

HOT BLADES: Joe Pendenza and Alex Aleardi are the hottest Everblades right now, as they have combined to score all five of Florida's goals in the last two games. Pendenza enters the week with an eight-game point streak that dates to November 12 in Greenville. Over those eight games, Pendenza has scored five goals and dished off five assists. Aleardi finds himself on a four-game point streak that goes back to Florida's last home game against Jacksonville on November 20. Over those four games, Aleardi has notched four goals and three assists for seven points.

BLADES AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS: Blake Winiecki leads all Everblades with 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists. He stands tied for second in the ECHL in goals and is tied for ninth in points. The Captain, John McCarron, is tied for third in the league with a plus-14 rating. Cam Johnson's 2.18 GAA ranks 9th. Among ECHL blueliners, defenseman Jake McLaughlin is tied for 13th with 10 points.

WHO: Everblades vs. Trois Rivières Lions

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30 pm

