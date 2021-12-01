Rush Trade Kehler to Cincinnati for Future Considerations

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Cole Kehler has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Kehler appeared in two games for the Rush and is 1-0-1 with a 4.25 goals against average and .830 save percentage. He is in his fourth professional season and previously played for the Manchester Monarchs and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL, as well as four games in the AHL with the Ontario Reigh and Manitoba Moose.

The Rush hit the ice on Thursday night in Tulsa for the first of two games against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

