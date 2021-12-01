Chaz Reddekopp Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. This will be Reddekopp's second PTO of the season after signing with the Belleville Senators earlier this month, tallying one assist in two games.

Reddekopp, 24, is in his first season with the Stingrays after agreeing to terms earlier this summer on September 8th. The native of West Kelowna, BC has played in five games for the Stingrays this season, picking up his first point of the year in last Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory on an assist to Lawton Courtnall.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner is in his fourth season of professional hockey, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL throughout his career. The 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft played a three game stint with the AHL's Ontario Reign during the 2016-17 season before returning to the Victoria Royals to finish out his junior hockey career.

Over the past four season, Reddekopp has appeared in 80 AHL games with the Reign and San Jose Barracuda, scoring one goal and tallying 11 assists. The defenseman has also appeared in 42 career ECHL games, accumulating 13 points (one goals, 12 assists) with the Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Komets, Allen Americans, Orlando Solar Bears, and Stingrays.

