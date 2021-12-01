Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (10-6-1-0) open a home-and-home series with the Jacksonville Icemen (8-7-1-1) this evening at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears are 2-1-0-0 against the Icemen this season. Orlando has a chance to move past Florida (game tonight vs. Trois-Rivières Lions) into first place in the South Division

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Goaltender Zach Émond is expected to start tonight. He picked up the win against Jacksonville in his lone appearance against the Icemen on Oct. 31, a 5-4 overtime win, in which the rookie netminder made 19 saves on 23 shots against.

The Solar Bears are 9-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Joe Garreffa enters tonight's game with a three-game point streak (3g-1a). He is expected to play in his 50th career game with the Solar Bears, and his 75th as a professional. He is three points away from 50 in his pro career.

Orlando is 2-for-7 (28.6%) with the man advantage against Jacksonville.

Jackson Keane leads Orlando with three assists against the Icemen.

The Solar Bears can match the team's 2013-14 squad for the fastest 11 wins in team history (18 games) with a victory tonight.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.