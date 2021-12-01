Matt Berry Named ECHL Plus Performer of November

December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Matt Berry

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Walleye forward Matt Berry(Toledo Mud Hens)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Matt Berry has been named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November by leading the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of +13.

Berry was even or better in all but two of the twelve games the Walleye played in November with three times he reached +3 in games (November 3 at Indy, November 6 vs. Kalamazoo and November 20 vs. Iowa). He currently leads the ECHL with a +16 rating for the season and is currently with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

The Canton, Michigan native is currently tied for the league-lead in assists with 15 and is second in points with 24 through Toledo's first 15 games. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week of November 15-21. Berry is averaging a point-per-game in his ECHL career with 189 (76G, 113A) in 186 games played. The 29-year-old also has 63 career contests in the AHL featuring another 22 points (7G, 15A).

Prior to his pro career, Berry spent four seasons at Michigan State University that saw him skate in 130 games with 48 goals and 48 helpers. In 2014-15 he landed on the Honorable Mention All-Star team for the Big 10. As a senior, he posted 29 points (12G, 17A) in 29 contests. That year Berry led the Spartans in scoring.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Matt Berry with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.