Thunder Heads to Iowa for First-Ever Meeting vs. Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads on the road this week to begin a two-game swing away from INTRUST Bank Arena. Tonight, the Thunder make their first-ever trip to Xtream Arena to face the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Thunder took seven of a possible eight points last week against Tulsa and Rapid City. Iowa has lost two in a row, both of which came last weekend against Wheeling. The Heartlanders are tied for sixth in the Central Division with 10 points. Wichita is third in the Mountain with 19.

Tonight is the second team from the Central that the Thunder have faced this season. Wichita hosted the Wheeling Nailers on October 30, losing 6-5. Iowa is 2-1-0-0 against the Mountain Division.

All-time, the Thunder is 64-44-11 against expansion teams. Iowa is the first expansion team that the Thunder will have played since joining the ECHL during their expansion season.

One of the biggest keys for the Thunder offensively has been balance. Six different players have at least 10 points through 15 games. Three players have at least 10 helpers led by Jay Dickman who has 11. Brayden Watts and Cam Clarke each have 10 assists.

In net, the projected matchup looks to be Evan Buitenhuis against Hunter Jones. Both goalies are at the top of the league in saves made. Buitenhuis leads the league with 436 while Jones is second at 336. Jones is averaging 30.5 saves per game.

Kris Bennett leads the Heartlanders with 19 points. Bryce Misley is second with 12 points and Kaid Oliver with 10.

