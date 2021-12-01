Cyclones Acquire Kehler from Rush

December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- The Cyclones have acquired goaltender Cole Kehler from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Cole Kehler

Position: Goaltender

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 23 (12/17/1997)

Born: Altona, MB

HT: 6'3" | WT: 205 lbs

Catches: Right

- Fourth-year pro. Spent 2020-21 season with AHL-Manitoba. Went 2-1-0 in three games for the Moose. Was signed to an NHL two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets for the remainder of the season in April.

- Took the crease for 31 games with Fort Wayne in the 2019-20 season. Was 14-10-4 with a 3.05 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Also played a game for AHL-Ontario that season.

- Made his pro debut with the now defunct-Manchester Monarchs in the ECHL during the 2017-18 campaign.

- Four year tenure in the WHL, mostly with the Portland Winterhawks. Was 62-33-8 over two seasons with Winterhawks, including six shutouts.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.