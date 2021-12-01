Fuel Defeat Komets in Tight Wednesday Contest
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In the second half of back to back matchups, the Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Holding on to a two goal lead for the majority of the game, the Fuel would eventually take the 4-1 win over their in-state rivals.
With both teams playing defensively to start the period, shots were 3-2 through the first 10 minutes. Both teams would trade chances throughout until Indy's Cedric Lacroix gave his team the lead, beating Jiri Patera with a wrist shot. Holding on to the lead for the final two minutes, the Fuel would head into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.
It would take until midway through the second period before the Fuel doubled their lead. Jumping on a Fort Wayne turnover, Riley McKay fed Chad Yetman a one timer and he tucked it over the shoulder of Patera to make it 2-0.
After Riley McKay and Blake Siebenaler dropped the gloves to start the third period, the Fort Wayne Komets cut the Fuel lead in half. Getting alone in front of the net, Shawn Boudrais tapped home a pass from Marcus McIvor to make the score 2-1. Indy would double their lead again when Spencer Watson got alone in front of the Fort Wayne and he wristed a shot over the shoulder of Patera. Putting in the empty net goal, Cedric Lacroix handed the Fuel a 4-1 win over their in-state rival.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
