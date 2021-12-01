Lions' Florida Road Trip Begins Tonight
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions play the first game in their three-game set against the Florida Everblades tonight at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
Coach Éric Bélanger's Lions are on a three-game winning streak after having swept the Reading Royals on home ice last week. Not to be outdone, the Florida Everblades are in top spot in the ECHL's South Division with an 8-3-5 record and 21 points. The Everblades' last five games resulted in two wins and three overtime losses.
Players to watch:
LIONS - Forwards Olivier Archambault and Peter Abbandonato share the Lions scoring lead, each having 15 points in 14 games.
EVERBLADES - Forward Blake Winiecki leads Florida with 19 points in 16 games.
