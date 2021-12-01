Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

December 1 , 2021, 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen close out their five-game homestand tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears. The two teams also open a home-and-home set as well tonight which will conclude on Thursday at the Amway Center. Fittingly enough, the two clubs sit near each other in South Division standings. Orlando (21 pts) is even with the Florida Everblades for the top spot in the division, while the Icemen are next in line trailing just three points back. Jacksonville fell 3-1 to the Everblades this past Saturday, which snapped a five-game win streak for the Icemen. Meanwhile Orlando is coming off a 4-1 home victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Monday.

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 2-1-0-0 while also leading the All-Time series 34-12-3-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Craig Martin remains the hot hand for the Icemen after accruing seven points in four games played last week....Both Ara Nazarian and Christopher Brown lead the Icemen in scoring against Orlando with four points each. Brown has also registered three goals against the Solar Bears this season....The Icemen have been involved in a league high ten one-goal contests

About the Solar Bears: The Solar Bears will be without their leading scorer Aaron Luchuk tonight, after he earned a call-up with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch earlier this week. Luchuk had posted six points (4g, 2a) in three games against the Icemen this season....Orlando boasts the second ranked power play in the league at 29.8%. That number increases when the Solar Bears are on the road to an impressive 33.3%.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine throughout the night! Tonight is also Jewish Heritage Night!

Friday, December 10, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Marvel Super-Hero Night!

Wednesday, December 15, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine night!

