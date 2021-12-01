Glads Set for Series in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-5-2-0) visit the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1) tonight for the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Gladiators have earned points in three of their last four games, but Atlanta has only claimed victory in one of its last six contests. The Gladiators are 1-2-1-0 this season when playing away from Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice.

Scouting the Admirals

The Admirals enter this evening's action with a perfect 4-0-0-0 record at home. 11 of Norfolk's 15 games have been played on the road to this point, and the Admirals last skated on home ice on Nov. 17 against South Carolina. Norfolk is led by Alex Tonge's 15 points (7G-8A), while rookie Noah Corson sits in second on the club with 13 points (5G-8A). The Admirals have primarily gone with either rookie Beck Warm or Dylan Wells in net. Warm has the superior numbers of the pair with a 5-3-0-0 record, 2.25 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage. Norfolk most recently wrapped up a four-game road trip to Orlando in which the Admirals finished 1-2-0-1 against the Solar Bears.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators stormed back from a 3-0 deficit against the South Carolina Stingrays (7-6-1-0) last Sunday to force overtime and earn a point for the South Division standings. Down three goals late in the second, Derek Nesbitt put Atlanta on the board with his fourth goal of the season. Hugo Roy made it a one-goal game in the middle of the third frame, and Derek Topatigh tied the game with a power-play goal two minutes after Roy's tally. Andrew Cherniwchan scored the game-winning goal for the Stingrays 12 seconds into overtime to give South Carolina a 4-3 victory.

Roy Heating Up Again

Glads forward Hugo Roy leads the club with seven goals on the season. The centerman netted four goals in four games before getting the call up to Belleville in the AHL. After two scoreless games immediately following his return from Belleville, Roy has bagged three goals in his last three contests, including two goals on Thanksgiving against Greenville.

Mandolese Joins Glads

ï»¿The Gladiators announced on Monday that goaltender Kevin Mandolese was reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville. Mandolese has appeared in eight games this season with Belleville and record a 3-4-0 record with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. The 6-foot-4 netminder is in the second year of a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

Shorthanded Special

The Gladiators are tied for the fourth-most shorthanded goals in the ECHL with four. Hugo Roy has two of Atlanta's goals while a man down, and the Fleurimont, Quebec native is tied for the ECHL lead with two shorthanded tallies on the season. The Glads have netted shorthanded tallies in two of their last three games, including on Thursday against Greenville and on Sunday against South Carolina. Cody Sylvester leads the league with three shorthanded assists on the season.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Norfolk Scope Arena - Norfolk, Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Norfolk Admirals

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

