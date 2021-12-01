ECHL Transactions - December 1
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 1, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Lincoln Griffin, F from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Fort Wayne:
Add Bailey Conger, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG
Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Huffnagle, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte
Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte
Indy:
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Ethan Snee, G added as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Sean Giles, D activated from reserve
Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Giovanni Vallati, D recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Jake Bricknell, F traded to Maine
Maine:
Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve
Delete Kenny Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D loaned to Tucson
Tulsa:
Add Ryan Ruck, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Josh Maniscalco, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Will Reilly, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F signed contract, added to active roster
