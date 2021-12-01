ECHL Transactions - December 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Lincoln Griffin, F from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Fort Wayne:

Add Bailey Conger, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG

Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Huffnagle, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte

Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte

Indy:

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Ethan Snee, G added as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sean Giles, D activated from reserve

Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Giovanni Vallati, D recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Jake Bricknell, F traded to Maine

Maine:

Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D loaned to Tucson

Tulsa:

Add Ryan Ruck, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Josh Maniscalco, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Will Reilly, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Justin Almeida, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F signed contract, added to active roster

