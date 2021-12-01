Reading Visits Newfoundland in Battle with League Leaders

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mary Brown's Centre. This is the first game the Growlers will play at their home arena in 2021-22 after playing at Conception Bay South Arena for their first six home games.

The Growlers and Royals faced off Nov. 19 and 20 at Santander Arena. Newfoundland won both games, while the Royals gained a point by forcing overtime in the 2-1 loss on Nov. 20. Jacob Pritchard scored a goal and assist over those two games, leading the Royals. Dominic Cormier and Thomas Ebbing scored a goal each. Kirill Ustimenko played both matches and held a .921 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average in over 121 minutes.

For Newfoundland, Gordie Green leads the team with three points - one goal and two assists - against the Royals this season. Orrin Centazzo and Jeremy McKenna, who was called up to the Toronto Marlies on Nov. 21, have both scored a goal and assist against Reading.

The Growlers enter Wednesday's game first in the North Division and the ECHL with a 13-2-0-0 record and 26 points. They are unbeaten in nine games on the road, which is a new ECHL record to start a season but have a 4-2-0-0 record in Newfoundland. Their penalty kill ranks first in the ECHL, as they have only given up 7 goals in 64 attempts, good for an 89.1 percent record.

The Royals are second in the North Division with a record of 6-4-4-1 and 17 points. They have struggled in recent weeks, winning only once in their past six games. Pritchard leads the team with 13 points in 15 games, while Frank DiChiara and Brayden Low each have 9 points.

Dependent on if FloSports is up-and-running in the Growlers' arena that they've just been allowed to return to, fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports. If there is no stream of the game, fans can tune in by listening to Voice of the Growlers Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

