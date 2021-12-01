Lions Shock Blades in Three Goal Comeback
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Trois-Rivières Lions (8-7-0-0) erased a 4-1 deficit against the Florida Everblades (8-4-2-3) on Wednesday night to take the first game of the series by a 5-4 final.
The teams exchanged goals not even five minutes into the evening. The Everblades had a rocky start, allowing the first goal of the game from Justin Ducharme (3:16) on an odd-man rush. Just 55 seconds later, Kody McDonald netted his first of the season with a bouncing shot from the blue line to even the score at 1-1.
The Everblades caught fire midway through the second period, stringing together a pair of goals just 10 seconds apart from Xavier Bouchard (6:20) and Bobo Carpenter (6:30) to hop out in front 3-1. The Blades and Lions traded another pair of marks between Florida's Alex Aleardi (16:41) and Cédric Desruisseaux (18:09) of Trois-Rivières before the period came to an end with the Everblades on top 4-2.
With 13:42 left in the game, Olivier Galipeau blistered a shot past Blades goaltender Parker Gahagen on the power play to decrease the margin to one. Shawn St. Amant made it a 4-4 game at 14:31 of the third period with the Blades on a delayed penalty. With Gahagen trying to cover the puck, St. Amant was able to steal it and tap in a shot from the far post. Finally, the Lions completed the three-goal comeback courtesy of Alex D'Aust, who scored from the far circle. With 2:39 to reply, the Everblades were unable to find the equalizing goal as the Lions claimed a 5-4 win.
The next home game for the Blades will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 with a rematch against the Lions. Fans can enjoy Hump Day Deals including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts. College students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase a student ticket for only $5! The action begins at 7:30 pm and tickets can be purchased HERE.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2021
- Railers Take Down Mariners in the Shootout 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Beat Gladiators, Remain Undefeated at Home - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Shock Blades in Three Goal Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Mandolese Shines in Narrow Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Defeat Komets in Tight Wednesday Contest - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Gain Point in Wild Shootout Loss to Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Pritchard Records First-Ever Multi-Goal Game in 4-2 Loss to Growlers - Reading Royals
- Growlers Double up Royals in 4-2 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Chaz Reddekopp Signs PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: December 1, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 1 - ECHL
- Oilers Sign Goaltender Ryan Ruck - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Brings in Forward van Riemsdyk - Wichita Thunder
- Toledo's Berry Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Matt Berry Named ECHL Plus Performer of November - Toledo Walleye
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, December 1, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions' Florida Road Trip Begins Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Trade Kehler to Cincinnati for Future Considerations - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Acquire Kehler from Rush - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Bring in Griff Jeszka - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kendall Mullens Selected as Teacher of the Month for November - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Heads to Iowa for First-Ever Meeting vs. Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Fitzpatrick, Pecararo, and Zimmer Called to AHL Charlotte - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Reading Visits Newfoundland in Battle with League Leaders - Reading Royals
- Trois Rivières to Visit Hertz Arena for First Time Wednesday - Florida Everblades
- Glads Set for Series in Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Handle Mavericks, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Lions Shock Blades in Three Goal Comeback
- Trois Rivières to Visit Hertz Arena for First Time Wednesday
- Everblades to Hold Skunk Ape Jersey Auction
- Everblades Welcome Trois Rivières to Hertz Arena for First Time Ever
- Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win