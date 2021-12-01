Admirals Beat Gladiators, Remain Undefeated at Home

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, beat the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 at home on Wednesday night.

Atlanta got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Hugo Roy with 3:35 remaining in the opening period. With the goal, Roy scored his 10th point of the season, and his ninth goal.

The Admirals responded in the blink of an eye, with Noah Corson tying the game just 9 seconds later. Corson has been on fire as of late, collecting his 14th point tonight, and has scored three goals in the last four games.

Atlanta had a penalty shot attempt in the second period, which Admirals goaltender Beck Warm blocked easily. That was the first penalty shot Atlanta has attempted since March 6th, 2020 against Orlando. The last penalty shot the Gladiators scored on was January 7th, 2018.

Entering the final period tied at one, Norfolk's offensive attack came out firing, scoring just 2:17 into the period. Anthony Gagnon was able to collect a pass from Cody Milan and find the back of the net to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta had multiple shots and opportunities down the stretch, but the Admirals defense stood tall and helped bring home the victory.

Warm was phenomenal for Norfolk, with 39 saves on 40 shots. The Admirals are 6-3-1 when Warm is between the pipes, and he has collected a .933 save percentage, fourth best in the league.

With the victory, the Admirals are now 9-7-0-1 on the season and face the Atlanta Gladiators again on Friday, December 3rd. Norfolk is 5-0 when playing at Scope Arena this season, their best start to the season since the 2015-2016 season when they won 4 of their first 5 home games.

