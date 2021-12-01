Solar Bears Bring in Griff Jeszka
December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of forward Griff Jeszka to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Jeszka (JEZZ-kuh), 26, joins Orlando from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he has recorded 10 points (5g-5a) in nine games.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has also appeared in eight ECHL games with Tulsa and Worcester.
Prior to turning pro, the Muskego, Wisc. native played college hockey at Merrimack College and the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, where he collected 19 points (12g-7a) in 70 career games.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.
