Toledo's Berry Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

December 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Toledo Walleye forward Matt Berry is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after leading the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Berry posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 12 in November, including a +3 in three different games - Nov. 3 at Indy, Nov. 6 against Kalamazoo and Nov. 20 vs. Iowa.

The 29-year-old leads the league in plus-minus at +16 while he is tied for first in assists (15), tied for second in points (24) and tied for fourth in goals (9). He has also skated in one game with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

A native of Canton, Michigan, Berry has recorded 189 points (76g-113a) in 186 career ECHL games with Toledo, Kalamazoo, Florida and Utah while adding 22 points (7g-15a) in 63 career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids, San Diego and Norfolk.

Prior to turning pro, Berry tallied 96 points (48g-48a) in 130 career games at Michigan State University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Matt Berry with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

Runner-Up: John McCarron, Florida (+12).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Nick DeVito, Patrick Grasso and Samuel Laberge (-1); Allen - Darian Skeoch (+4); Atlanta - Anthony Florentino (+6); Cincinnati - Gianluca Esteves (+8); Fort Wayne - Anthony Petruzzelli (+11); Greenville - Max Zimmer (+5); Idaho - Casey Johnson (+7); Indy - Cliff Watson (+6); Iowa - Yuki Miura (+3); Jacksonville - Austin McEneny (+6); Kalamazoo - Brenden Miller (+6); Kansas City - Noah Delmas (+6); Maine - Michael Kim, Brendan Robbins and Lewis Zerter-Gossage (+2); Newfoundland - Matteo Pietroniro (+11); Norfolk - Nick Schaus (+8); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+4); Rapid City - Logan Nelson (+5); Reading - Mike Crocock and Cam Strong (+3); South Carolina - Macoy Erkamps and Patrick Kramer (+2); Trois-Rivières - Anthony Nellis (+11); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+8); Utah - Brandon Cutler (+7); Wheeling - Justin Almeida, Josh Maniscalco, Félix Paré and Adam Smith (+4); Wichita - Sean Allen, Jay Dickman and Carter Johnson (+7) and Worcester - Connor McCarthy (+6).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.